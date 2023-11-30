Dam spillage: UPSA VC donates to Ada

Emmanuel Ebo Hawkson Nov - 30 - 2023 , 06:55

The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Professor Abedenego F.O Amartey, has donated some relief items to the people of Ada who were affected by the flooding caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage.

The relief items included bags of rice, gari, sugar, bottles of cooking oil, boxes of sardines, soap and packs of sachet water.

Prof. Amartey handed over the items to the Member of Parliament for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe, at the UPSA last Friday for onward distribution to the affected people in her constituency.

Support

Prof. Amartey said it was important for everybody, irrespective of geographical location, to support the people affected by the spillage because the country was one entity.

“We are one country and what affects one affects all of us so it is important we all support the relief efforts to bring respite to our children, mothers, sisters, fathers and brothers affected by the spillage,” he said.

Again, he said he was motivated to support the relief efforts because some students of the UPSA from those areas were affected by the spillage, making it difficult for them to come back to school.

As part of supporting such students, he said the university was working on offering those students scholarships, in accordance with its existing scholarship scheme.

“We already have a scholarship scheme so we will profile students from those areas and ensure that they get the needed support,” he added.

Ada needs help

Ms Cudjoe said although many areas in the Volta Region were seriously affected, some parts of Ada also took the brunt due to their positions as overbanks.

“The flooding started at Mepe and other areas in the Volta Region, but most of the water ended at Ada because those areas are overbanks.

Thousands of people lost their livelihoods and places of abode at Ada,” she said.

She described the spillage as a negligence which could have been avoided if the proper structures were implemented.

“We pray that such negligence will not happen again so that we will not create artificial problems for people,” he said.

Madam Cudjoe, who is also the second Deputy Minority Whip, thanked Prof. Amartey for coming to the aid of the people of Ada and promised that the relief items would be distributed to the people in desperate need of support.

According to her, the people affected by the spillage at Ada were in a desperate situation and urged other people to follow the footsteps of Prof. Amartey by donating to the people.