ADB commends farmers, fishers

Daily Graphic Nov - 30 - 2023 , 07:08

The Agricultural Development Bank PLC (ADB) has congratulated farmers and fishers on the occasion of the 39th National Farmers Day celebrations.

During his visit to an Agrifest 2023 exhibition area, which forms part of the celebration, the Managing Director of the ADB, Alhaji Alhassan Yakubu-Tali, lauded the efforts of the nation’s farmers and fishers for pushing the growth agenda of the agricultural sector and the economy as a whole.

Alhaji Yakubu-Tali extended a warm “Ayekoo” to all participants, especially the award winners who are poised to receive honours for their remarkable contributions to the sector.

"In these challenging times marked by global crises, our farmers and fishers have shown extraordinary resilience in ensuring our nation's food security effort," he added.

Highlight

Highlighting ADB’s pivotal role in this celebration, the MD said: “ADB, as the People's Bank, is not only the lead sponsor of the annual Farmers Day, but also the driving force behind the National Farmers Forum and the exclusive sponsors of the Welcome Cocktail.

Our efforts reflect our unwavering commitment to the agricultural sector.”

The MD also touched on the significant impact of the current economic challenges, emphasising the need for increased investment in agriculture, adding "ADB has taken significant strides in this direction".

Loans

He further said the bank's agricultural loan stock had seen a substantial increase from GH¢453.20 million in 2016 to GH¢1.14 billion in 2023.

The figure excludes the huge volumes of non-funded facilities such as letters of credit and guarantees granted for the purchase of agricultural inputs, machinery, equipment and raw materials.

ADB's alignment with the government's vision for agriculture was also highlighted by the MD who said: “Our collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture in advancing the Planting for Food and Jobs campaign and the One district, One factory initiatives are a reflection of our commitment to enhancing food security and agricultural prosperity.”

Alhaji Yakubu-Tali expressed appreciation to the government, the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, and the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development for their relentless efforts.

He reiterated ADB’s role as a steadfast and strategic partner in agribusiness for wealth creation and national development.

The 2023 National Farmers Day celebration, which is taking place in Accra will be climaxed by an awards and dinner night at Tarkwa in the Western Region.