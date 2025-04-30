Next article: The gendered impact of delayed marriage: Why women face more stigma than men

DAAD reaffirms commitment to strengthening academic ties with Africa - As new regional office opens

Beatrice Laryea Apr - 30 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The German Academic Exchange Service (DAAD) is committed to deepening collaboration in higher education with Africa to transform graduate programmes into a powerful engine for sustainable development and shared prosperity.

The agency believes Africa’s expanding academic community holds great promise for mutually beneficial partnerships for creating shared value for both Africa and Europe.

The President of the DAAD, Professor Joybrato Mukherjee, who gave an assurance at the opening of the DAAD Regional Office at Nyaaniba Estates in Osu, Accra, highlighted the growing number of students and researchers across the African continent as a significant opportunity for enhanced scientific and academic exchange.

"With this new office, we reaffirm our commitment to making higher education a driving force for development, stability and mutual understanding between Germany and West Africa," Prof. Mukherjee, who is a professor of English Linguistics, stated.

He further gave an assurance that the new office would also stand as a symbol of shared commitment and a gateway to new opportunities for students, researchers and academic institutions across Africa.

"This expands the alliance with the DAAD's commitment to strengthening higher education cooperation with Africa as a continent, shaping the global future. By 2050, Africa is expected to account for 25 per cent of the world's population and up to 40 per cent of its young population," he said.

Regional Office

The DAAD Regional Office Accra, initially serving Ghana, Nigeria and Cameroun, will now act as a hub for academic advisory services, institutional partnerships and regional interconnections.

The event, themed "Expanding Horizons in German-West African Higher Education Cooperation," was attended by academics, heads of institutions and ambassadors, including the Ambassador of Germany to Ghana, Manuel Müller, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, the Director, DAAD Regional Office Accra, Lena Leumer, a former Secretary-General of the African Research Universities Alliance (ARUA) and former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Emeritus Prof. Ernest Aryeetey, and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.

Also present were the Vice-Chancellor, Central University College, Prof. Bill Puplampo, Vice-Chancellor, Accra Technical University, Prof. Amevi Acakpovi, Vice-Chancellor, Simon Diedong Dombo University of Business and Integrated Development Studies, Prof. Emmanuel Derbile, Vice Chancellor, Université de Nyaoundéré, Prof. Mamoudou Abdoulmoumini, and the Vice Chancellor, Technical University Ibadan, Prof. Adesola Ajayi.

Cultural connection

Prof. Mukherjee emphasised that promoting German language education was another vital element in strengthening cooperation with Ghana and the wider West African region, as it fostered deeper cultural connections between both sides.

"Proficiency in German enhances the ability of students and researchers to fully engage in academic and professional environments in Germany," he said.

Multilateral cooperation

In her keynote address, Prof. Amfo described the location of the new office as strategically positioned to effectively serve the broader West African region.

She expressed her satisfaction with the choice of location and highlighted that the shared commitment between the two institutions would pave the way for meaningful multilateral cooperation between West Africa and Germany.

"With these strengths, the office will not only deepen Germany’s educational and research engagement with Ghana but also extend meaningful support and partnership opportunities across the entire West African sub-region, promoting sustainable development through higher education and innovation," Prof. Amfo said.

She commended Germany’s longstanding partnership with West Africa, noting that it had evolved over the decades into a more balanced and mutually beneficial model of cooperation.