Featured

Customs seizes firearms at Tema Port

Samuel Duodu Nov - 21 - 2024 , 06:30

The Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has seized a number of firearms and live ammunition at the Golden Jubilee Terminal of the Tema Port.

The seized items were made up of 53 pistols, 74 magazines and 65 live ammunition, which were concealed in three suitcases in a container.

Advertisement

The seizure also led to the arrest of some suspects who are alleged to be the agents and consignee’s representative of the container.

The suspects have since been granted bail, while investigations are ongoing.

Briefing

Briefing journalists at the GRA head office in Accra yesterday, the Commissioner of the Customs Division of the GRA, Brigadier General Zibrim Bawah Ayorrogo, said on November 4, this year, a 40-foot container with the number MEDU4496951 declared to contain vehicles and personal effects arrived at the Tema Port from the United States.

He said on Friday, November 15, 2024, during a routine examination of the container by Customs officers in the presence of the declarant/agent and the importer’s representative at the Golden Jubilee Terminal, they discovered a cache of 53 sidearms (pistols), 74 magazines and 65 live ammunition concealed in three different suitcases.

"The Customs examination team immediately notified the Ghana Revenue Authority's Intelligence and Investigations Unit, and the Preventive Unit of the Customs Division of the incident," Brig. Gen. Ayorrogo said.

Upon notification, he said personnel of the GRA Intelligence and Investigations Unit and the Customs Preventive Unit arrived at the scene to confirm and seize the pistols, magazines and the live ammunition.

Arrest

Brig. Gen. Ayorrogo said subsequently, the rest of the items in the container were thoroughly examined and detained for further investigation, while the agents and consignee’s representative were arrested and interrogated on the seized items.

He said the suspects were subsequently transferred to the Marine and Railway Police Station in Tema for further investigations.

"As earlier indicated, the consignment in the container were declared as vehicles and personal effects without declaring the firearms, magazines and live ammunition.

"The non-declaration and concealment of firearms, magazines and live ammunition amount to smuggling and concealment of weapons, contravening Section 138 of Customs Act 2015 Act 891," Brig. Gen. Ayorrogo stated.

The Commissioner of the Customs Division took the opportunity to educate the public that the smuggling of weapons and ammunition posed a significant threat to national security and public safety, adding that such illicit activities fuelled criminal enterprises, escalated violence and endangered innocent lives.

"Engaging in the illegal importation of arms and ammunition is also a criminal offence punishable by the laws of Ghana," he said.

"The Customs Division remains resolute and vigilant to counter all such illegal activities to ensure public safety," he said.

Brig. Gen. Ayorrogo commended the Customs officers and all associated security agencies for their diligence and professionalism, which vigilance led to the successful detection and seizure of the weapons and ammunition.

"The unwavering commitment to duty and expertise of these personnel have highly contributed to the maintenance of the security and public safety within the country. Once again, accept my highest commendation and thank you for a good work done," he told the officers.

Licence

He emphasised that importing firearms and ammunition required a licence and permit from the Ministry for the Interior, saying failure to comply was considered an offence.