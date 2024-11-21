ABANTU calls for more action to support women in politics

Pacome Emmanuel Damalie and Joselyn Kafui Nyadzi Nov - 21 - 2024 , 06:28

Abantu for Development, a women-driven non-governmental organisation (NGO), has called for more deliberate action to support women contesting in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

The Senior Programmes Officer of ABANTU for Development, Mary Akromah, indicated that the 2024 elections could significantly affect women's representation in parliament, who currently constitute a little above 14 per cent.

"It is crucial that we address one of the most significant gaps in our political landscapes; the underrepresentation of women in public life. We are all aware that women constitute over half of Ghana's population, yet their voices and perspectives remain underrepresented in decision-making spaces," she said.

"From the district assemblies to parliament, we believe that fostering women's leadership is not only a matter of equity but also a necessary step towards inclusive governance and sustainable development," Ms Akromah stated.

Ms Akromah was speaking at a press conference held in Accra on Tuesday.

The conference brought together stakeholders from diverse sectors, political parties, civil society organisations, development partners and the media.

Implementation

Speaking at the Press Conference, a Member of Women's Manifesto Coalition, Kinna Likiman called on the government to allocate funds for the implementation of the affirmative action law.

She lamented the consistent lack of financial commitment to the implementation of bills passed by parliament over the years, stating that women have demonstrated enough capability to lead in various sectors, including politics, and must be encouraged through the affirmative action law passed to enable the country reach 50 per cent women representation.

Role of political parties

For her part, the Executive Director of FIDA Ghana, Susan Aryeetey, called on political parties to systematically craft and design a more inclusive policy to have women appointed to their highest decision-making bodies and appointments.

Ms Aryeetey indicated that although the two leading political parties, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), have carved some policies targeted at women in their respective manifestos, a conscious guide to implementing them must be done, coupled with the appointment of women into key positions.

The Coordinator of the Affirmative Action Law Coalition, Becky Ahadzi, said "what we need to understand is that laws and policies will always be formed, and if we don't have a seat at the table, or if we are not represented, the effects of those laws and those policies will affect all of us”.