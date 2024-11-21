President appoints Herbert Krapa Energy Minister

Donald Ato Dapatem Nov - 21 - 2024 , 03:57

In recognition of his hard work and sterling leadership at the Ministry of Energy, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has elevated Herbert Krapa from a Minister of State at the Energy Ministry to the substantive Minister of Energy.

The President said Mr Krapa "has demonstrated exceptional diligence, professionalism and steadfast commitment to his duties, contributing significantly to the progress and stability of Ghana's energy sector".

A statement issued in Accra and signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Fiifi Bentum Arhin, said Mr Krapa's appointment took effect from November 19, 2024.

It said "in recognition of his hard work and leadership, President Akufo-Addo is confident that Mr Krapa will continue to distinguish himself in his new role, ensuring the continued growth and transformation of the energy sector in service to the nation.”

Swearing-in

The elevation comes as no surprise as Mr Krapa has kept the charge by President Akufo-Addo since he swore him in July, this year.

During the ceremony at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo indicated that Mr Krapa had performed excellently in his previous roles within government as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, where he played a significant role in driving substantial initiatives that bolstered the trade sector and spurred industrial growth.

“Recognising his outstanding capabilities, I appointed Mr Krapa as Deputy Minister of Energy where he continued to excel,” he added.

"This elevation is a testament to his proven track record, unwavering dedication and the trust that I have in his ability to steer the Ministry towards greater heights”, he added.

He admonished Mr Krapa that his responsibility now would be to consolidate the gains achieved in the Ministry of Energy, adding that, “You are being tasked with the day-to-day running of the ministry to ensure that the energy policies are effectively implemented and that our goals of sustainable energy and universal access to electricity are realised.”

Profile

Mr Krapa is a professional lawyer and a governance and legal expert, who served as the Government Spokesperson on Governance and Legal Affairs at the Ministry of Information until

December 2020. He also served as a Deputy Minister at the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

He earned his Bachelor's degree in Law from the University of Ghana and his Master's degree in Llaw from the London School of Economics and Political Science in the UK, where he focused on Corporate Crime, International Finance, Secured Financing and International Commercial Arbitration.

Additionally, he has a certificate in Human Rights Law from the Fordham University in New York and a Master's degree in Development Finance from the University of Ghana Business School (UGBS).

Legal experience

He is a knowledgeable attorney, who was admitted to the Ghana Bar in 2017 and has expertise in a variety of legal areas, including Debt Restructuring, Trade and Investment Law, and Commercial Law. In the past, he practised law at the Africa Legal Associates, a famous Ghanaian law firm.

Appointments

In April 2023, he was appointed a Deputy Minister of Energy, having served as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry from June 2021 to April 2023.

Mr Krapa used to be the Government Spokesperson on Governance and Legal Affairs from 2018 to 2020. He first entered the political scene in 2009 as the Press Secretary to candidate Nana Akufo-Addo up to 2013 and served as the Communication Coordinator of the Danquah Institute in 2008.

The chiefs and residents of Dayikope in the Nkwanta South Constituency in the Oti Region honoured him as Development Chief and bestowed upon him the title, Dunenyofia.

The Chief of Dayikope, Togbe Atavi, said the gesture was intended to show Mr Krapa the gratitude of the people for being the first national government official to pay them a visit.