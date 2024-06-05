Completion of Cathedral: Bawumia calls for govt, Church collaboration

Chris Nunoo Jun - 05 - 2024 , 14:15

Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has called for a closer collaboration between the government and the Church to figure out the way forward for the completion of the national cathedral.

Advertisement

He said when the two stakeholders come together, it would enhance efforts at generating the needed resources to complete the project. Dr Bawumia, who said this in response to a question during an interaction with the clergy in Accra yesterday, said the Church should come together and “let us know the best way forward and how we can even get private resources to help us complete the cathedral”.

“The national cathedral, I have contributed to its construction personally. I believe it is a very important project for the nation. “As it stands now the Church has to come together and let us sit down and talk about the way forward for the national cathedral,” he added.

Optimism

The Vice-President, who is also the flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), further expressed optimism about the completion of the cathedral and said: “I believe it is possible, we should not say it is not possible.”

Dr Bawumia is on a two-day tour of the Greater Accra Region as part of his nationwide engagement with various groups and institutions. He was also expected to interact with Imams and members of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs.

Dr Bawumia would also embark on a house-to-house campaign to engage residents of Achimota in the Okaikwei North Constituency, the Lapaz Market and functionaries of the NPP.

Land registration

As part of his interactions, the NPP flag bearer also touched on the subject of land disputes in the country and spelt out his plans to help nip the issue in the bud. He attributed many of the disputed cases to improper documentation of lines of succession, as well as high cost of land registration in the country.

Dr Bawumia said with the digitalisation of the system, chiefs would have the chance to register lands for free.