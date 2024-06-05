Citi TV is now Channel One TV

Jun - 05 - 2024

Citi Television (TV), a subsidiary of Citi Media Group, has celebrated its 6th anniversary and rebranded as Channel One TV.

The station will now, therefore, be seen on free to air channels and digital satellite television (DSTV) channel 363 as Channel One TV. This comes exactly after 6 years of its establishment on June 4, 2018, to complement its mother frequency modulation (FM) station, Citi FM, to disseminate information to its audience across the world.

Present at the launch were the Minister of Information, Fatimah Abubakar; the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare; the President of the Ghana Journalists Association (GIJ), Albert Kwabena Dwumfour; President of the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Cecil Sunkwa Mills; the Chief Executive of Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), Akwasi Agyeman; the Editor, Graphic, Theophilus Yartey; the Managing Director of Citi Media Group, Samuel Atta Mensah, and the General Manager of the Citi Media Group, Bernard Koku Avle.

Rationale

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Head of Programmes Production of Channel One/Citi Fm, Apiorkor Ashong-Abbey, said the rebranding was part of a strategy to wean the television channel off Citi FM on which success the television station had been riding over the years.

"The reason why we are doing this rebranding is mainly because we have ridden on the glory of Citi FM for the past six years and we are ready for the TV station to stand on its own.

“We promise our audience refreshing programming with the tag line "Telling your story, empowering change". This is part of what we have been doing with Citi TV over the past six years," she said.

Mr Avle said the ethos of journalism was to reveal the truth, “and this will be the foundation of Channel One TV in informing the public”. He added that Channel One TV would spearhead that mantra and give its audience the right and authentic information without any fear or favour.

Mr Atta Mensah expressed gratitude to dignitaries who graced the occasion and to the staff who have supported the vision of management over the years.

Uphold professionalism

In an interview with the Daily Graphic, the Minister of Information urged the media to be professional in the course of their duties for the betterment of the country. "It is important we recognise that the responsibility of the media is to sensitise the public and also work in their interests.

“Media houses that demonstrate that are public interest media; we will work as much as possible to support and encourage them to continue on the right path," she added. The minister further said media practice had evolved over the years, adding that it was now in a competitive space with the emergence of multiple media stations.

With the prevailing trend of misinformation and disinformation, particularly in the ongoing political campaigns this year, she said her outfit was collaborating with stakeholders to wage a campaign against such unethical practices.

"Election periods are tense and it is also one of the risky times when journalists are attacked. We are educating both practitioners and the public against such behaviour. Perpetrators of such attacks will be prosecuted when arrested," she said.