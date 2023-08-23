Transport operators propose 20 percent hike in fares

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Aug - 23 - 2023 , 17:30

Transport operators are proposing a 20 percent increase in transport fares.

They want the government to scrap off some taxes on the petroleum price build-up to help bring down the price of fuel.

They have threatened to embark on a strike if the government fails to scrap off the taxes and also increase fares.

They want the sanitation and pollution levy for example, as well as the energy sector levy to be scrapped.

In a radio interview on Accra based Citi FM on Wednesday, the Public Relations Officer for the Concerned Drivers Association, David Agboado said the association has given the government a two-week ultimatum to do the needful.

“We started this some time ago in June 2021 when we wrote to the government, and it sent ministers to us. We deliberated, and we know that the price stabilization and recovery levy is no more working, the energy sector levy is no more working, the sanitation and pollution levy is no more working, and we have issued a statement to that effect, but we are not seeing anything, and we are giving the government two weeks to do something else we will increase fares by 20 percent.”