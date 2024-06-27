Businessman tackles water challenge in Zaari community

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Jun - 27 - 2024 , 09:57

The chiefs and people of Zaari community in the Garu District in the Upper East Region can now heave a sigh of relief after many years of struggling for potable water.

This is due to the provision of a borehole to the community by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Charger Limited, Dr Emmanuel Bortey Borketey, to commemorate his birthday.

Hitherto, residents in the community struggled to access water for household and economic activities, a development which had been a great source of worry for the people over the years.

Dr Borketey also donated assorted items worth GH¢8,000 and a cash of GH¢2,000 to the Mama Lardi Children’s Home in Bolgatanga, to address some of the basic needs of the orphans.

Achieving SDGs

Inaugurating the project last Sunday, the Upper East Regional representative of Charger Limited, Edward Anafo Abambila, who spoke on Dr Borketey’s behalf, said the provision of the water facility was in line with the company’s quest towards achieving goal six of the United Nations (UN) Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He mentioned that providing water for especially under-served communities was crucial in sustaining life, promoting good health and driving economic activities for the ultimate benefit of the people.

He said: “There is no doubt that water scarcity remains a major challenge in many parts of the country, which often leads to the spread of sanitation-related infections, low agricultural production and impedes education.”

He stressed that with the provision of the borehole, the company aimed to tackle some of the challenges that often arose as a result of unavailability of water and contribute to a future where everyone everywhere had access to water.

The Assembly Member for the area, Mahama Kassim, in a remark, said the water situation in the community was unbearable as the residents, especially women and children, had to commute long distances daily to fetch water.

He thanked the company for the intervention and promised that the people would make good use of the facility towards achieving the purpose for which it was provided.

Support to home

A Media Consultant for Charger Limited, Albert Azongo, who also led a team to donate the items to the children’s home, said Dr Borketey was concerned about the needs of underprivileged children hence the decision to support them.

He stated that the CEO believed that his current achievement in life and social status was realised as a result of God’s grace and that there was a need to give back to society, saying “extending a helping hand to the disadvantaged children on my birthday is to make them feel part of the society.”

The management of the children’s home thanked Dr Borketey for coming to their aid, saying that the items provided had come at the right time to take care of some of the basic and pressing needs of the children.

Writer’s email: [email protected].