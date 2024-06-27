Czech Republic's new Ambassador visits AGI national secretariat

Daily Graphic Jun - 27 - 2024 , 09:57

The President of the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Dr Kwesi Ayim Darke, hosted the Ambassador of the Czech Republic in Ghana, Pavel Bilek and the Head of Trade and Economy of the Embassy, Baeta Matusikoba.

Advertisement

The visit which was initiated by the Czech Ambassador was to pay a courtesy call to the President of AGI and the National Executive Council (NEC) and to seek collaboration to strengthen bilateral relations between AGI and the Embassy.

Follow-up

The visit was also a follow-up to the visit of the Prime Minister of the Czech Republic, Petr Fiala to Ghana, last year of which AGI signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Confederation of Industry of the Czech Republic, which gave the cooperation a formal framework.

Markets

AGI’s proposals for areas of collaboration included inbound and outbound trade missions, exploring markets for raw materials and finished products for both countries, organising industry engagements for both countries, creating partnership and investment platforms for industries in both countries. AGI partnership with Czech specialised companies to develop the hemp/cannabis industry in Ghana

Other key executive at the meeting included the Vice-President in charge of SMEs of AGI, Dr Grace Amey-Obeng, the National Treasurer of AGI, Ralph Ayitey, Director of Policy and Research, John Defor, Senior Public and International Relations Manager, Humphrey Jojo Quayson