Cape Coast Teaching Hospital resumes dialysis services

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Jun - 27 - 2024 , 16:10

The Cape Coast Teaching Hospital has resumed its haemodialysis services after its suspended same on June 17, 2024.

The hospital temporarily halted its haemodialysis services which cater for many individuals from the Central, Western and parts of Eastern Regions on June 14, 2024.

"The decision was made in response to quality issues encountered last week during our regular operations," the June 14 statement stated.

The Public Relations Officer of the hospital, Frederick Nyankah, in a statement dated June 26, 2024, said considering the critical nature of the haemodialysis services, the management worked assiduously to rectify the situation.

"This is to respectfully inform our cherished clients and the general public of the resumption of haemodialyis services. This follows our earlier press statement on 14th June 2024 informing the general public of the temporal suspension of services due to some quality issues experienced at the Haemodialyis unit," he stated.

He expressed the gratitude of the facility to its clients for their understanding during the period the haemodialyis unit was shut down.

"We would like to take this opportunity to thank our clients and the general public for their patience and support during this difficult and challenging period," he stated, apologising for any inconvenience the suspension of the haemodialysis may have caused.

Mr Nyanka said "Cape Coast Teaching Hospital remains very committed to ensuring high quality standard health care delivery to the people of Ghana."