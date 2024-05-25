AU holds Flag-raising to mark 61st anniversary

Joshua Bediako Koomson May - 25 - 2024 , 08:51

A flag-raising ceremony has been held to commemorate the 61st anniversary of the formation of the African Union (AU), with a call on Africans to remain resolute and committed to the shared vision of the AU Agenda 2063.

The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Kwaku Ampratwum-Sarpong, who made the call in Accra yesterday after hoisting the flag of Ghana at the event, said the agenda was the continent’s development blueprint to achieve inclusive and sustainable socio-economic development.

Africans have also been urged to have a sober reflection on their collective aspirations and celebrate the AU day with dignity.

Ceremony

The event, which was held at the forecourt of the State House, was on the theme: “Educate an African for the 21st Century: building Resilient Education Systems for Increased Access to Inclusive, Lifelong, Quality and Relevant Learning in Africa”.

It was attended by state officials, officers from the security agencies, members of the diplomatic corp, religious leaders and students drawn from selected second cycle institutions.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong hoisted the flag of Ghana, while the Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana, Imane Quaadil, also raised that of the AU to symbolically rekindle the spirit of solidarity and the march towards an emancipated Africa.

Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong said the commemoration of the AU day had transcended the era when AU member states were preoccupied with the political liberation of the continent from the shackles of colonialism and imperialism to the current collective goal of a union which laid within the remit of the socio-economic emancipation of the continent.

He said AU recognised the importance of peace, security, stability and economic growth for the prosperity of its people.

For this reason, he said African leaders remained committed to addressing issues of food security, energy crisis, upholding democracy, climate change, health issues, internal conflicts, terrorism and violent extremism facing the continent.

The deputy minister said it was in that same spirit that Ghana’s government introduced the Free Senior High School policy which had significantly improved the country’s educational sector.

He said due to the policy, there had been a substantial increment in enrolment and further enhanced gender parity.

According to him, the government was focused on creating education systems that were resilient, inclusive and tailored to unlocking the needs of the 21st Century.

Human capital

The Moroccan Ambassador to Ghana indicated that the commitment to education had marked Africa’s progress, and that now, more than ever, that resolve must transform the continent into the world’s powerhouse in this century.

She expressed worry that out of the one million Africans entering the labour market every month, fewer than 25 per cent were able to find a job in the formal economy.

Mrs Quaadil said it had become necessary for Africa to build a valuable base of human capital that would serve as the engine for economic transformation.