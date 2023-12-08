Arrears ready for service personnel today

All arrears on allowances for national service personnel covering January 2023 to May 2023, would be paid by the close of today, December 8, 2023.

Additionally, the arrears for June 2023 and allowances for October 2023 would also be paid subsequently.

These were contained in a statement signed and issued by the Executive Director of the National Service Scheme, Osei Assibey Antwi.

“The Management of the National Service Scheme (NSS) wishes to announce for the information of National Service Personnel, who just completed their one-year mandatory national service that the government has released funds for the payment of arrears on their allowances covering

January 2023 to May 2023,” the statement announced.

The arrears came about following the decision of government to increase the allowance for service personnel from GH¢559 to GH¢715 in July with retrospective from June 2023.