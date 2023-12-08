Employ rehabilitated addicts — Supervisor

Esther Somuah Dec - 08 - 2023 , 08:27

“I used drugs to ease my pain and depression because I found myself in a broken home,” Dogbeda, a drug addict, lamented.

He had a good job as a procurement officer in the Western Region, yet he could not hold himself together after his mother was diagnosed of brain tumour.

He was dismissed for using drugs that caused his life to deteriorate.

He found himself on the streets but through the efforts of the Chosen Rehabilitation Centre he is back on track.

He noted that only God could grant you courage to overcome situations in life.

This came to light when the September Sapphires of the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC), Atomic, visited the Chosen Rehabilitaion Centre at Achimota Abofu to share fellowship with inmates recently.

CSR

As part of their month born goals every year, they embark on a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) within the community where the church is situated.

They visited the rehabilitation centre and joined inmates in a time of praise and worship and also shared fellowship.

The group also donated food items and toiletries to the inmates as well as cash to support the Missions work of the Church of Pentecost and also donated an undisclosed amount to the women’s ministry of PIWC-Atomic.

Rose Addae, one of the September borns, encouraged the inmates and expressed the view that, “due to ignorance in life, the devil took advantage and stole from them things that were precious but there was the need to stand on the word of God and command, because we have come to trust and believe in God”.

Victoria Ansah Ayeh, another member of the group, said the enemy only came to steal valuable things and therefore “we must take note that we have something that is precious and valuable,” saying one has to revere life so much that no one can take it from them.

Sebastian Gammey, a young adult who is an inmate at the centre, gave a life changing testimony of depression and hardships at home that led to drug addiction.

He got to a point of emptiness in his life, where he realised he needed something to hold on to.

It was at this point that it dawned on him that God was missing in his life.

He recalled that within three months of being at the centre he has been empowered to overcome everything that life brings and his life has been transformed.

Another inmate, Nana Yaw, who checked into the centre due to addiction was born into Christianity yet went astray along due to pressures from colleagues.

He was addicted to cigarettes, wee and cocaine.

This cost him immensely as he lost his job and mother.

He resorted to living in the ghettos.

He recalled he was resentful and had anger issues.

He said living in the ghettos made him to realise he had an issue, which needed to be addressed and needed a solution to it.

Speaking about his breakthrough he said God took him through a process to make him sober.

He said, “God gave me a second chance to face the world”, when he came to know the saving power of Christ after checking into the rehabilitation centre.

Appeal

The Supervisor of the centre, James Anchebah, thanked the team on behalf of Chosen Rehab Centre and appealed to individuals and corporate bodies to come to their aid with food, clothes, funds and building materials.

He made a call for support to the kids centre at Darkoman and East Legon, where school dropouts from ghettos who want to better their lives are housed and trained in various skills.

He noted that Apostle Kelvin Cobi Gbingor Washington, under whose direction these centres were created and run, has also built a female centre at Dome.

He further explained that after rehabilitation, the centre finds out the interest and vocations of the individuals and helps set them up.

This, he said, helped integrate them into the community easily.

He also called for partnerships with companies and NGOs to help employ the rehabilitated persons to ensure they do not go back to their past life.