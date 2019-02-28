Akufo-Addo reshuffles ministers; Barbara Oteng Gyasi promoted

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has made some changes in his government by reshuffling and nominating new ministers and deputy ministers
.
New nominations
It also has some new nominations
The statement said President Akufo-Addo was hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, the Regional Minister-designate for Upper West, as well as the deputy Ministers-designate for Aviation, Lands and Natural Resources, and Health so they can assume their respective offices as quickly as possible.
Below is the list
Barbara Oteng Gyasi, Member of Parliament for Prestea Huni-Valley constituency and former Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, is now the Minister-designate for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts.
The former Regional Minister, Sulemana Alhassan, has been reassigned.
Catherine Afeku, Member of Parliament for Evalue-Gwira and former Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, is now a Minister of State at the Office of the President, assigned to the Office of the Senior Minister.
Gifty Twum Ampofo, Member of Parliament for Abuakwa North and former Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, is now Deputy Minister for Education.
Freda Prempeh, Member of Parliament for Tano North and former Deputy Minister for Works and Housing, is now Deputy Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection.
Barbara Ayisi Asher, Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North and former deputy Minister for Education, is now Deputy Minister for Works and Housing.
