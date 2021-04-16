Akuapem Poloo’s lawyer to appeal jail sentence

Counsel for actress Rosemond Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo says he will appeal against the 90-day jail sentence against the client.
Mr Andrew Vortia after the actress was jailed on Friday, April 16, 2021 said, “For me, I want to go for an appeal."
He indicated he has already written requesting for the full judgment. "If I have it by the close of the day, by 9 am on Monday [April 19] I will file an appeal,” he said whilst addressing journalists after the court sentence.
Akuapem Poloo was given a 90-day jail term following her conviction on charges of publication of obscene material and domestic violence.
The actress was convicted on her own plea, after she had pleaded guilty to three counts of publication of obscene materials, engaging in domestic violence namely a conduct that in any way undermined another person’s privacy or integrity, and engaging in domestic violence namely conduct that in any way detracted or was likely to detract from another person’s dignity and worth as a human being.
In an emotional atmosphere, lawyer for the convict, Mr Andy Vortia along with other lawyers who were present at the court prayed independently to the court for a non-custodial sentence but the court held that a harsh sentence must be passed to serve as a deterrent for would-be offenders.
The court held that the prevalence of publications of material with the potential to corrupt public morals in the country and which affected children’s best interest, right to privacy and dignity as well as the country’s moral image needed to be curbed.
Ms Christiana Cann, the judge, therefore sentenced her to 90 days in prison each for all three counts which are to run concurrently.
