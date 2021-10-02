The Akaa Falls, located near the Akyeremanteng village in the Akuapem North District, is about 21 kilometres northeast of Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital.
It is barely seven kilometres away from the more popular Boti Falls.
It takes its source from the Boti River, the same river from which the Boti Falls takes its source.
Aside from the beautiful waterfall is the unusual rock formations that are a wonderful sight to behold. The prestine rock formation, starting from the entrance all the way to the fall itself, is unique and spectacular that most visitors would admire.
The beauty of these rocks is even more pronounced during the dry season when the volume of water is not much through the rocks.
This means that whether one visits the Akaa Falls in the wet or dry season, there is something spectacular and interesting to watch or admire.
The most striking feature of this Falls is its cascading nature.