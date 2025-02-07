Ahafo Ano South West, Obuasi East election petition: Serve parties on public notice boards — High Court

The High Court in Kumasi has ordered that the petition challenging the parliamentary elections in Obuasi East and Ahafo Ano South West be pasted on public notice boards.

That was after the court, presided over by Justice William Osei-Kuffuor, granted an order for substituted service following the failure to file same on the respondents.

Per the court order, the processes, when pasted, must remain on the notice boards for 10 days.

The respondents are the NPP parliamentary candidates for those constituencies in the 2024 general election and the Electoral Commission (EC).

Obuasi East

In the case of Obuasi East, the election petition was filed by Samuel Aboagye.

Granting the order for substituted service, the presiding judge ordered that the petition, motion for interlocutory injunction and hearing notices be pasted on the High Court’s notice board, Parliament of Ghana and the premises of the Obuasi East NPP office.

For the EC, the court ordered that the same processes be pasted on the High Court’s notice board, the notice board of the EC headquarters and the EC’s regional office.

Ahafo

In the case of Ahafo Ano South West, the petition was filed by Sadik Abubakar.

Granting the order of substituted service filed by counsel for the petitioner, Evans Amankwah, the court ordered that the petition, motion for interlocutory injunction and hearing notices be pasted on the High Court’s notice board, Parliament of Ghana and the premises of the Ahafo Ano South West NPP office.

For the EC, the court ordered that the same processes be pasted on the High Court’s notice board, the notice board of the EC headquarters and the EC’s regional office.

Background

On January 15, 2025, the NDC filed a court application in Kumasi, challenging the 2024 election results in Ahafo Ano South West and Obuasi East.

The NDC argued that the declaration of the NPP candidates as winners was unlawful and is seeking a reversal of the results.

They are seeking among others, a declaration that by reason of the absence of complete, credible, pink sheets and ballot papers for the Ahafo Ano South West Constituency, the parliamentary election organised in the constituency was undermined and lacked credibility and fairness and the EC could not have purported to collate, declare and gazette the first respondent as duly elected.

A declaration that the purported declaration and gazetting of the NPP MP by the EC is void and an order directed at the EC to rerun the parliamentary election for the constituency.