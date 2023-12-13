Address chieftaincy, land cases out of court - Gt. Accra Regional Minister appeals to Ga chiefs

Emmanuel Bonney Dec - 13 - 2023 , 08:57

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, has called on chiefs in the region to endeavour to settle land and chieftaincy issues out of court.

He said such cases were too many and that some could be taken out of the courts and settled amicably at home through alternative dispute resolution (ADR).

That, among other things, he said, would help to promote peace and unity within the Ga State to fast-track progress and development.

Coronation

Mr Quartey said that at the Coronation of the Noyaa Mantse (Development Chief) of Dome, Nii Kwame Ladzelor I, last Saturday in Accra.

The event was attended by a host of personalities, including the Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia; the National Chief, Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu; the Chief of Dome, Nii Ayah-Opeku, and the Executive of the Ghana Freezones Board, Mike Oquaye Jr.

Also present were other traditional rulers, queen mothers, representatives from the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu and the Ga Mantse, King Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II as well as members of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council and the Israel King of the Jews Church.

There were also representatives from the Igbo State in Nigeria in Ghana.

Nii Ladzelor, known in private life as Prophet Nakoa Ansan Jamson, is the Founder of the Israel King of Jews Church and Spiritual Leader of the Prophets and Spiritual Churches Council, Ghana.

He was installed recently as the development chief of Dome by the Onamroko Adain family.

Promotion

The minister urged Nii Ladzelor to help promote and strengthen unity among the people.

He said the cordial relationship between the Chief Imam and heads of churches had made the country unique and such religious peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance was a clear demonstration of the peace and tranquillity in the country.

He further urged Nii Ladjelor to ensure unity among the people and that he should also pray for continued peace in Dome and beyond.

Nii Ladjelor prayed for the blessings of God for the Onamroko Adain family.

He said he was not a stranger in the area and thanked them for bringing him into the family.

He described the Head of the Onamroko Adain family, C.J. Reindorf, as a "great driver" leading the family to the right destination".

In his remarks, Mr Reindorf, in a speech read on his behalf, said while the family was growing in all forms and shapes, the settlers on its lands had equally grown and that required a comprehensive managerial administration to oversee its success.

As a result, he said, the family had decided to engage and include prominent people on its land to help steer its affairs; hence, the appointment of Noyaa Mantse.

"We today celebrate this occasion, a decision comprehensively taken by principal elders.

"Nii Kwame Ladzelor I has earned this position by endearing himself to the family and proved to be a worthy person.

We believe his appointment will bring the needed support and knowledge to uplift the entire family as a whole," he said.

Mr Reindorf appealed to the Ga Mantse, the Ga Traditional Council and the Gbese Mantse to seek every means to bring all Gas together to remain in peace with one another.