Ablakwa petitions World Bank to investigate $48m project by Communications ministry

Getrude Ankah Nyavi Jul - 12 - 2023 , 13:34

The Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has petitioned the World Bank to investigate a project being rolled out by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.

The $48m Ascend contract was for the procurement of connectivity needs intended to increase high speed government connectivity to district centres, hospitals, police stations and post office in five lots under the Etransform project.

According to him, the contract for the project did not go through the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) which he says is a clear violation.

The law maker in a Facebook post on Wednesday July 12, 2023 said, “Yesterday, I successfully petitioned the World Bank & World Bank Ghana Office to launch investigations into the litany of irregularities, misrepresentation, insider dealing & conflict of interest relating to the US$48million Ascend Scandal and how that was used to fraudulently secure a US$49.5million World Bank funded eTransform project which was also awarded to Ascend under an AirtelTigo/Ascend JV”.

“This petition is anchored on unimpeachable documents and the patriotic and credible accounts of whistleblowers who courageously stand ready to assist the Bank in its much-needed investigations. The documents in my possession which bring me to an irresistible conclusion of collusion, misrepresentation and other multiple legal violations include tender submission documents from AirtelTigo/Ascend Digital Solutions Limited”, He stated in the petition.

He added that, “The contract between the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation and AirtelTigo/Ascend Digital Solutions Limited, sub-contract between AirtelTigo/Ascend Digital Solutions Limited and Huawei Technologies Ghana Limited, intercepted internal memos, response to my Right to Information Request from Ghana’s Public Procurement Authority, Official Reports of Parliament, Articles of Incorporation, social media statements from the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, a public statement from the Ghana Investment Fund for Electronic Communications.”

Read the full petition below: