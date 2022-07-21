6th Ghana Energy Awards launched

The Energy Media Group has launched the sixth edition of the Ghana Energy Awards in Accra.
This year’s awards, dubbed: Global decarbonisation: A just and equitable energy transition in Ghana”, is scheduled to happen on November 25.
The launch also marked the official opening of nominations for 23 categories, with four new categories formed along the lines of the theme.
The Event Director of Energy Media Group, Henry Teinor, said this year’s theme was a reflection of the most topical discourse in the energy sector of the country, with a global focus on what the award sought to achieve.
“As we all are aware, current global discussion on energy chiefly revolves around how countries are taking steps to make the transition from traditional fossil fuels to less carbon generating energy sources, and every nation is responding to the call on its own terms,” he said
Mr Teinor added that nominations for the awards were opened for a three-month long applications window after which the awarding panel would begin the stringent process of scoring the nominees’ applications.
Energy transition
The Chairman of the awarding panel, Kwame Jantuah, said the theme reflected the President’s vision of combating climate change and was also in line with the theme of the Ministry of Energy’s Ghana Energy Transition.
“Ours is to assess how our nominees have struck the delicate balance between climate change, pollution of the environment and energy transition vis-a-vis their normal operations and whether these changes will continue to protect and expand the country’s development or their quest to achieve this balance through their operations will or has impacted negatively on the country’s development,” he added.
Mr Jantuah said there was a need for Ghana to develop its own strategy for the transition and take into account a situation that could put the economy into a position of stranded assets which could affect revenue, production of electricity in the short to medium term and other anticipated challenges.
“It is pretty obvious that this year’s theme seeks to generate answers to the challenges faced in the sector, and we are convinced that as always, our companies in this industry will live up to expectation as they have always done with the Ghana Energy Awards,” he said.
He gave the assurance that this year’s event would be better than the previous years and called for massive industry participation and support.
Life blood
The Deputy Director of Power of the Ministry of Energy, Dr Robert Sobgadji, said energy was like the lifeblood of every country, adding that this year’s event would go a long way to accelerate the implementation of the country’s energy transition.
He added that the theme for the awards was very timely to the country’s energy transition efforts and pledged support to the awards scheme.