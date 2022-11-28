500 Prison Office Assistants begin training under YEA

Five hundred personnel have commenced a three-week training to be recruited as Prison Office Assistants (POA) under the Youth Employment Agency (YEA).
The personnel currently form part of the over 2,000 young men and women who are being recruited across the country to support the prisons service deliver its mandate of transforming inmates into socially acceptable characters suitable for reintegration and conducive cohabitation in society.
At a ceremony to commence the training at the Prisons Officers Training School at Ankaful in the Central Region, the Chief Executive Officer of the YEA, Kofi Baah, in an address read on his behalf by his deputy in charge of Operations, Alhaji Bashiru Ibrahim, admonished the trainees to show commitment, dedication and love for the country as they went through training to become part of one of the highly-rated disciplined institutions, the Ghana Prisons Service.
Condemnation
"Many a time, we look down on our prisons as a place where condemned members of the society are kept. In as much as it may appear so, there is an arduous responsibility on us to help change these persons into new characters suitable for conducive co-habitation in society, “ he said.
He assured them of YEA’s novel arrangement with the leadership of the Ghana Prisons Service to absorb all POAs into their mainstream service, after they have successfully served their two years’ contract with the YEA as part of the exit plan.
Congratulations
On behalf of the Director-General of the Ghana Prisons Service, the Director of Human Resources of the service, Benedict Bob-Derry, congratulated the new recruits on making it through all the processes that qualified them to be trained as prison office assistants of the Youth Employment Agency and the Ghana Prisons Service.
He gave the assurance that the trainers would instill in the personnel maximum discipline, dedication and a sense of service to the country.
Maintenance
Speaking to journalists, the Central Regional Director of the YEA, Sarah Afful, stated that the second batch of recruits was expected to begin training after successful application and shortlisting.