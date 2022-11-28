31 Honoured at Energy Awards

Thirty-one organisations and personalities operating in Ghana’s energy sector were honoured in Accra last Friday for their contribution to the growth of the sector.
They included the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Volta River Authority (VRA), Emmanuel Antwi-Darkwa, who was adjudged the Energy Personality of the Year in the male category, and the Executive Partner of Arthur Energy Advisors, Mrs Harriet Amissah Arthur, who received the award in the female category.
Other award winners were the CEO of the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company (BOST), Edwin Provencal, who won the CEO of the Year in the petroleum category, while the CEO of the Bui Power Authority, Kofi Dzamesi, received the CEO of the Year award in the power category.
A special award, dubbed: “Lifetime Achievers Award”, was posthumously conferred on Professor Francis Allotey in recognition of his contribution to the growth of the energy sector.
This year’s ceremony, the sixth edition, was christened: “Global decarbonisation; a just and equitable energy transition in Ghana”.
It was organised by the Energy Media Group (EMG), in partnership with GP Business Consulting, to promote excellence and innovation in the country’s energy sector.
Energy transition
The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who graced the occasion, observed that energy transition had come to stay, and, therefore, Ghana could not pretend to be unaffected by it.
He said Africa and for that matter Ghana was heavily impacted by the global climate crisis for which reason the country made bold commitments at the last UN climate change conference in Glasgow to shift to less carbon generating sources of energy.
“The truth is that, for Africa and Ghana, a just and equitable energy transition is a must. Here is why according to the African Development Bank Group, the continent has 20 per cent of the world’s population, accounts for only six per cent of global energy demand, and just over three per cent of electricity demand.
Dr Bawumia said the transition to an economy that is fully in harmony with the planet would begin with empowering people to choose renewable energy and energy efficient technologies instead of those fueled by fossil fuels.
That, he said, would begin with smart systems for waste management and with solid strategies to change the way the country sourced and used energy.
He said government had committed to a full transition by 2070 by launching the National Energy Transition Committee and the Ghana Energy Transition Plan to guide efforts by the country to achieve its target.
Investment
The Deputy Minister of Energy, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, said increased demand in power supply had led to increased investments in the sector so as to ensure that a stable and reliable power was provided.
He said the oil sector had also put a new dimension on the local economy and continued to see significant expansion, both in the upstream and downstream areas.
He deputy minister said the country would abide by its energy transition framework to, among others, guide its quest to ensure it transitioned in a way which would not jeopardise its development needs.