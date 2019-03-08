All 2019 WASSCE candidates to be biometrically verified in fighting exams malpractices

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has stepped up its fight against examination malpractices in the country with the adoption of a new strategy to deal with the problem
.
“The canker is eating deep into some schools and we are now recording impersonation cases in school examinations, something that was unthinkable a few years ago."
“In order to nip in the bud the growing trend of impersonation, the registration exercise for the 2019 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), for the first time, captured
She was speaking on Friday at this year’s WAEC Distinction Awards for the 2018 WASSCE Best Candidates. At the ceremony which fell on International Women’s Day, it was an all ladies affair when the top three overall best students awards in the country went to females.
They are Miss
Miss Davina Seyram Gbedy, another former student of Wesley Girls' High School emerged the Overall Best Student in General Arts while Master Dennis Acquah, a former student of St Augustine's College, took the Overall Best Business student.
In addition to her top prize, Miss
Mrs Addy-Lamptey said examination malpractices had become the single most challenging threat to the integrity of examinations globally.
Private candidates
“For the private
“We will also continue to expand the scope of our sensitisation to reach many more candidates with rules and regulations of the examination and to assure them that they can pass the examination without cheating,” she said.
She said the council’s quest to deploy appropriate technology tools to check the menace will continue without let.
This year’s WASSCE will commence on Monday, April 8 and end on Friday, June 7, 2019.