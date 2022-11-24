20 manufacturers to participate in Agrofood exhibition

A 20-member Italian trade delegation comprising leading players in the manufacturing and agro-processing industries will take part in this year's “Agrofood & PlastPrintPack West Africa 2022” exhibition scheduled to take place in Ghana between 29th November and 1st December, 2022.
The Italian Trade Agency (ITA) will set up a dedicated Italian Pavilion to host all 20 Italian companies specialising in the production of equipment for plastics, printing and packaging, as well as in the agro-processing industry.
Some Italian companies taking part in the three-day exhibition include world-renowned machine, tools and equipment manufacturers such as Promer srl, Cevolani, Melegari Technology, Riello and Irritec.
Commenting on the importance of the participation of the Italian trade delegation in the exhibition, the Director of the Italian Trade Agency for West Africa, Dr Alessandro Gerbino, said Italy was keen on the value addition processes Ghanaian industries were undergoing and could offer competitive tailor-made solutions to support such trends.
"Italy is famed for its advanced knowledge and technology in the agrofood processing and manufacturing industries.
“Possibilities of customisation, reliability of the equipment, quality of training and technical assistance are the distinctive elements of the Italian solutions which have proven to offer better returns on investment,” he stated.
Ghanaian trade delegations
Dr Gerbino pointed out that this year, over 25 delegations of Ghanaian entrepreneurs had visited sector-specific events in Italy, such as EIMA for agric machinery, Macfrut for agribusiness and Ipack IMA for packaging solutions, and had returned with new ideas to boost their businesses.
He said Italy would hold the largest foreign national pavilion at Agrofood & PlastPrintPack West Africa 2022.
“The presence of such a large group of companies shows the commitment of the Italian companies to Ghana’s market as the creation of local partnerships and the proximity to customers and end-users are key for a solid cooperation,” he stated.
About Italian Trade Agency
The Italian Trade Agency is the governmental agency that supports the business development of Italian companies abroad and promotes the attraction of foreign investment in Italy.
With a motivated and modern organisation and a widespread network of overseas offices, ITA provides information, assistance, consulting, promotion and training to Italian small and medium-sized businesses.