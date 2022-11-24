Chief Justice inaugurates Nalerigu - Damongo circuit courts

The Chief Justice, Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, has inaugurated two circuit courts in the North East and Savannah regions to help expedite justice delivery in those areas.
The facilities which are located at Nalerigu and Damongo respectively are child-friendly and will, therefore, address the needs of children using more age-appropriate procedures and tools to mitigate child abuse.
They are furnished with the necessary technical equipment, Closed Circuit Television (CCTV), a small library, toys, information, as well as literature on child protection for psychologists, lawyers, support persons and parents.
Constructed by the government in collaboration with UNICEF, the facilities are also made up of waiting rooms designed to provide a friendly environment for child victims, witnesses and children who for other reasons, come into contact with the law.
Inauguration
Inaugurating the facilities, Justice Anin Yeboah expressed worry about the deplorable state of court buildings in the country, saying the situation was adversely affecting effective and timely justice delivery.
“Over the years, a number of factors have militated against the effective operation of the courts generally and rendered our services to the people of Ghana sometimes ineffective.
“Key among these is the deplorable state of our physical infrastructure from which the justice needs of the people of this country are served,” he said.
He indicated that the new courts would enable the prosecution of crimes involving children in a manner that would not traumatise them further, as well as ensure that justice was served to them.
While thanking UNICEF for partnering the government in the successful execution of the facilities, the Chief Justice reiterated the Judicial Service’s commitment to working with relevant stakeholders to bring justice to the doorstep of the people.
Children’s rights
For his part, the Chief Field Officer of UNICEF, Tamale, Bhanu Pathak, said the intervention formed part of UNICEF’s commitment to promoting the rights of children in society.
The North East Regional Minister, Yidana Zakaria, said, “Clearly, this will cut down on the transport cost security agencies incur in transporting suspects to these places.
“We are, therefore, very optimistic as a region that the addition of a circuit court to the magistrate court at Nalerigu will not only bring justice delivery to the doorstep of the people, but be a major boost in the region’s fight against crime and criminal activities.”
