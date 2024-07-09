160 Birim Central orphans feted

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Jul - 09 - 2024 , 09:57

The Director of Operations at the office of the Vice-President, Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim, has urged orphans not to be downcast by the loss of their parents, but to pray to Allah for them to get philanthropists to cater for them.

Advertisement

He advised them to be humble, obedient, submissive and hardworking to attract well-to-do people in society to have sympathy and come to their aid. Alhaji Ibrahim made the call when he feted 160 orphans in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region to commemorate this year's Eid-ul-Adha celebration recently.

Apart from providing the orphans with dishes, he gave each of the children GH¢50 cash. The event, which was coordinated by the Municipal Chief lmam, Nuredeen Adam, saw the orphans beaming with delight as they enjoyed the dishes and drinks, in addition to the cash.

Alms

Speaking at the ceremony, Alhaji Ibrahim said the Quran enjoined true Muslims to give alms to orphans as a tenet of Islam and a sign of righteousness. Alhaji Ibrahim pledged to remain a source of inspiration to orphans in order to fulfil the dictates of the Quran.

Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim addressing the orphans

Chief Imam Adam stressed that Alhaji Ibrahim had demonstrated righteousness and a firm belief in the principles of Islam by offering a helping hand to the 160 orphans to ensure a grand celebration of the 2024 Eid-ul-Adha in the municipality.

He stated that during the celebration of Eid-ul-Fitr earlier this year to mark the successful end of the holy month of Ramadan, Alhaji Ibrahim sewed attires for over 140 orphans and also entertained them with a big party.