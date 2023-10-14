150 People to benefit from climate-smart technology in Sekondi-Takoradi

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu Oct - 14 - 2023 , 10:00

More than 150 young people in the Sekondi-Takoradi metropolis in the Western Region are to benefit from a skills development in green and climate-smart production technology under a Twin-cities in sustainable partnership project.

The three-year project being carried out by the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA), in partnership with Palermo in Italy, will train beneficiaries, including the vulnerable in entrepreneurship.

At a joint inauguration of a training centre and a laboratory, the Chief Executive Officer of STMA, Abdul-Mumin Issah, said the project would also enhance the capacity of authorities to address the challenges of urban sprawl, climate change and inadequate social safety nets for vulnerable people within the two cities.

He mentioned the vulnerable group to include unemployed women and youth, returnees and potential future migrants who would be trained in bio-digester technology, eco-friendly oven production and plastic waste recycling, among others.

“The training will focus on recycling low-value plastic waste into pavement and interlocking blocks for construction.

The Urban Lab will also provide training in designing and construction of bio-digester toilets in low-income communities and eco-friendly ovens for fish processors to address smoke pollution in the industry,” he added.

Opportunities

Thee MCE further said “there is no doubt that numerous opportunities await trainees from this centre who would be engaged to construct 500 bio-digester toilets and 100 eco-friendly ovens for households in low-income coastal and fishing communities”.

Alhaji Issah added that the graduates would be supported to become self-employed and able to set up micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, employ others and impact their communities.

“Helping vulnerable people to get the right skills for quality jobs is what the centre is all about, teaching and learning employable skills is the way to go” he said.

The MCE also said that the project formed part of the government’s agenda and the EU’s commitment to address issues of unemployment, environmental degradation and climate change on livelihoods through green businesses.

Focus

The Head of the Infrastructure and Sustainable Development of the Delegation of the European Union to Ghana, Ms Paulina Rozycka, also said that the project focuses on skills development, sanitation, climate change, promotion of equity and employment.

“This centre will equip them with the necessary skills to build a green local economy and a healthier city to ensure sustainable development,” she said.

Aside from the current project, there are other initiatives that would help address challenges in the two cities.