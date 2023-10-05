Ghana Gas inaugurates AstroTurf Park for staff

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Oct - 05 - 2023 , 08:06

The Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) last Friday inaugurated its AstroTurf Park known as the Gas Park near the company's head office in Accra.

The 52 by 27-metre square park was constructed by the Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited, one of the leading providers of artificial pitch construction and management services in the country.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Board Chairman of the company, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, said the construction of the park symbolizes the dedication of the company to the wellbeing of its staff.

For him, the construction of the park would help to enhance employees' health and wellbeing, pointing out that the park would serve as a platform to promote a healthier lifestyle among employees.

He explained that regular physical activity is linked to reduced risks of chronic diseases and can significantly improve overall wellbeing, saying "we are celebrating the realisation of a vision."

He added that the park was constructed in consonance with the company’s vision which is "rooted in the core values of unity, teamwork and commitment."

Mr. Agyapong, who is also a flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) commended the staff of the company for their dedication and commitment to duty which has led to the realisation of the park.

“The Gas Park symbolizes our dedication to the wellbeing of our employees and our strong ties with our community," he said, commending Wembley Sports Construction Company Limited for their professional work.

Ghana Gas is the country’s premier midstream gas business that owns and operates gas infrastructure required for gathering, processing, transporting and marketing of natural gas resources in Ghana and internationally.

The Chief Executive Officer of the company, Dr Ben Asante, for his part said, the construction of the park was aimed at promoting employee wellbeing and productivity.

He explained that the company has constructed a number of AstroTurfs across the country for many communities and therefore decided to construct one for itself.

He said the Gas Park is fitted with 700 watt fog light and a sprinkler system, pointing that the park would be manned 24/7 by a dedicated team.

Dr Asante noted that the facility was also fitted with CCTV to enhance security and sporting activities there.

He expressed his appreciation to the team that oversaw the construction of the facility, saying that "This belongs to us and if we keep it well, it will continue to serve us."

He also commended the company’s Board for supporting the construction of the facility, saying “Board chair, we are grateful for your leadership."

An opener game on the park between the staff of Ghana Gas and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy, ended 3-1 in favour of the Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy.

Other games involving sister companies in the energy sector were also played.