Ghana Airports refutes US$7 luggage fumigation charge report

Maclean Kwofi Jun - 26 - 2023 , 17:43

The Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has refuted media reports suggesting airlines were being impressed to impose a US$7 charge on each passenger flying in and out of Ghana as luggage fumigation fee.

Some media reports had suggested that a new charge which is being mooted by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) was conveyed by the GACL to airlines servicing Kotoka International Airport (KIA) at a meeting held on Thursday, June 22, 2023, in Accra.

However, the management of the GACL in a press release issued on Monday evening (June 26), denied any involvement in a decision to impose luggage charges or fees on tickets for international passengers.

"The attention of the Board and Management of the Ghana Airports Company Limited (GACL) has been drawn to several media reports of a proposed tax/charge of $7 the GACL intends imposing on passengers for the purpose of fumigating luggage.

"GACL wishes to assure the general public that GACL will not impose any such taxes or charges on passengers for luggage fumigation purposes as reported. All reports to the contrary should therefore be disregarded," it stated.