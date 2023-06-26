Zion College gets new headmistress

The Headmistress of Zion College (ZICO) at Anloga in the Volta Region, Nutifafa Abla Kwawukume, has assumed office with a proposition based on two key agenda.

In the first instance, she said she would continually seek the support of all stakeholders and ensure all hands were on the wheel for the transformation of Zion College.

Again, she said she would keenly monitor and supervise the work of the staff to ensure prudent management of both human and material resources and propel ZICO to become one of the cherished schools in the country.

Efforts

“This calls for collective effort, shared responsibility, and support of all stakeholders to help transform the school into a learning-focused centre; a centre of academic excellence, of good religious, moral and social practices to ensure the young learners are well socialised into adulthood,” Ms Kwawukume said during her induction last Sunday.

She said she would take up the challenge to lead the school and create an ambience favourable to making Zion College a learning-focused centre, adding that the motto of the institution “Character, Prudence, Equality”, depicted a hallmark of excellence.

To the staff, she promised to offer good curriculum leadership to ensure teaching and learning took a new dimension in the school.

“It is my goal to build the capacity of teachers; the faculty behind academic excellence through coaching and serious monitoring and supervision of their work, as well as motivate them to do extra work for excellent results.

I want also to assure the stakeholders that teaching and learning shall take a new dimension and welcome all staff to cooperate and get fully committed to the development of the school.

Monitoring

Ms Kwawukume noted that the Guidance and Counselling Unit of the institution would be revamped to take up career guidance and mentorship programmes, saying that the roles of heads of departments would be refocused on monitoring teachers and learners in their various departments.

“However, students shall be held responsible for their learning with the institution of ‘Operation C6 Minimum Grade’ in semester examination.

Management shall invite parents whose children fall below this criterion to diagnose the individual learner’s challenges for further action.

“My appeal to all staff is that we are the torchbearers of the school.

So, let the lights from our candles beam brightly to bring the struggling learners to the fold,” she said.

Ms Kwawukume said the concept of teacher-centred school and learner-centred school shall interplay to have a learning-focused school.

Therefore, she said the institution shall enhance teacher capacity and competencies to provide guidance to improve learning.

She called for constant and continuous professional interaction among teachers, especially in the same areas of study/field of knowledge.

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa, who was the Guest Speaker, commended the Ms Kwawukume for the success chalked up stressing “ I reposed strong confidence in her to do greater things for the school.

He therefore, underscored the need for a stronger support and collaboration among all stakeholders to enable her to achieve her objectives.

The Minister pledged to facilitate all the government projects that had begun in the school stressin­g that “on behalf of the Volta Regional Co-ordinating Council, I congratulate you.”