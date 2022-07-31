GH₵5 surcharge to register SIM on mobile app - Ursula Owusu

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has disclosed that a self-service SIM Registration App will be ready for commercial launch on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, as part of efforts to deal with some challenges associated with the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise.
Addressing a press briefing today in Accra, the Minister said each registration via the app which will be available for download on both android and IOS this week will be subject to a GH¢5 surcharge.
The Minister added that there will be publicity and public education on the use of the Self-Service SIM Registration App as part of its roll-out.
"The Self-Service SIM Registration App will be ready for commercial launch on Tuesday 2nd August as Virtual Private Network (VPN) connectivity and Application Programming Interface (API) integration with all MNOs was only completed this weekend due to unavoidable circumstances," she said.
The Minister also announced the extension of the deadline for the SIM card re-registration to 30th September 2022.
The government had extended the initial deadline of March 31, 2022 to July 31, 2022, as the deadline for all persons to re-register their SIM cards with their Ghana Cards.
