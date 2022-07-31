How non-resident Ghanaians, Ghanaians outside the country, visitors can register their SIMS - Ursula explains

The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has explained how non-resident Ghanaians, Ghanaians on official assignments outside the country and visitors can register their SIMS without a Ghana card.
Non-residents
According to the Minister, non-resident Ghanaians who do not have the Ghana card can use their passports to complete the process but will be required to update their details with the Ghana card once they acquire it. She said they had up till December 2022 to do so.
"I urge them to comply with these directives and to contact the National Communications Authority (NCA) if they have any peculiar challenges," Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said today at a press briefing in Accra.
She added that Ministry will on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, launch a self-service SIM Registration App to deal with some challenges associated with the ongoing SIM re-registration exercise.
Ghanaians outside
The Minister further advised Ghanaians on official assignments outside the country or students on scholarships who cannot acquire the Ghana card by December to contact the NCA.
She said special provisions had already been made for members of the diplomatic corps in consultation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.
Mrs Owusu-Ekuful said the Ministry was also engaging the National Identification Authority to resolve the challenges of amputees and other persons with physical challenges.
"It has come to my knowledge that Amputees and others who have some physical challenges are also a category of persons that are having problems registering their SIMs. We will have discussions with the NIA to resolve them," she said.
Visitors
The Minister added that "all visitors to Ghana can now acquire SIMS with their passports". These SIMS will however be valid for only three months.
She encouraged the Ghana Airport Company Limited to work with Mobile Network Operators to provide adequate venues for the acquisition of SIMS at the airport.
"As indicated earlier, these will be valid for 3 months and if they want to use them for a longer period, they must acquire the non-citizen ID card to validate their SIMs. MNOS must provision their systems to send notifications to this category of SIMs," she said.
Read the Minister's entire address below;