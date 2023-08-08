GCB bank @70

Graphic.com.gh Aug - 08 - 2023 , 18:40

GCB Bank PLC was established in 1953 as the Bank of Gold Coast to provide banking services to the emerging nation (Ghana) for socio-economic development.

The leader in the growth and development of the financial services and banking sector in Ghana,it was set up with the aim of providing special attention to Ghanaian traders,business people and farmers who could not elicit support from the then expatriate banks, some of which are still operating in Ghana.

In 1957,when Ghana attained independence,the Bank of Ghana was born as the central bank,while the then Bank of Gold Coast was renamed Ghana Commercial Bank to focus solely on commercial banking services.

With only one branch in 1953, GCB now has branches across the length and breadth of the nation,tapping the economic potential of the 16 regions that make Ghana.Currently, GCB has 185 branches networked branches and 15 agencies.

The bank had been wholly government owned until 1996 when part of the government ownership was divested under the economic recovery programme.

Today, government ownership stands at 21.36 per cent, while institutional and individual holdings add up to 78.64 per cent.

