Obuasi gets new concrete road

Daniel Kenu Aug - 08 - 2023 , 22:42

As part of its redevelopment agenda, mining giants, AngloGold Ashanti (AGA), Obuasi Mine, has constructed and commissioned a 1.4-kilometre concrete pavement road for the people of Obuasi.

The project, which was fully funded by AGA at a cost of GH₵990,000, falls within its 10-year socio-economic development plan to improve critical infrastructure within its host communities.

The newly-constructed road will link Obuasi and Dunkwa and facilitate a smoother drive for commuters, reduce travel time, improve commuter and community safety as well as boost economic activity.

It is among other things to signify the company’s steadfast commitment to contributing to the socio-economic development of its host communities.

Plan

The Senior manager sustainability of AGA, Mr Emmanuel Baidoo, explained that the construction of the road was part of its infrastructural plan to supplement government’s plan.

The senior manager affirmed the company’s position to support its host communities in the quest for infrastructural developments.

He said consultations were made with the Municipal office, urban roads and other stakeholders regarding the construction of the pavement road.

He advised communities to make good use of the road and urged them to avoid the use of materials that could reduce the lifespan of the road.

The Obuasi Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Elijah Adansi Bonah, applauded AGA for the facility.

He said the development of Obuasi was a collaborative effort, urging the Urban Roads Department to monitor the roads closely in order not to get it deteriorated.