Gamey and Gamey Group forms partnership with Jamaican varsity

The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) based in Jamaica has entered into a partnership with the Gamey and Gamey Group to offer higher educational opportunities in Tema.
This would be in the areas specialised credentials, certificates and degrees
According to the two partners, the initiative was a practical solution to the call for inclusive quality education from both institutions.
The programmes to be undertaken under the partnership are intended to promote creativity, innovation and entrepreneurship.
They include the anatomy of appreciative inquiry – a model for managing change, the architecture of leadership to successfully manage any business, strategic policy design for enhanced productivity, the pulse industrial relations and contemporary management of conflict resolution and the management of workplace differences with an afrocentric perspective.
Initiative
The initiative is a unique development with online and in-person learning modalities.
The UCC said it was committed to preparing students to become exceptional business and community leaders, innovators and scholars.
A joint document signed by the President of UCC, Dr Haldane Davies, and the Chief Executive Officer of the Gamey and Gamey Group, Austin Gamey, said the UCC was registered with and recognised by the University Council of Jamaica (UCJ), the official accreditation body for tertiary education in Jamaica; the Jamaica Tertiary Education Commission (J-TEC); and by the UK-based Accreditation Service for International Schools, Colleges and Universities (ASIC).
"It is important for the entire country if every citizen recognises himself to embrace inclusive quality education. This way, you unlock all the potential of your national human resource. When the potential of any child stays unlocked, everyone benefits," it said.
The document said there had been countless reports published and pronouncements about students of African descent underperforming because they did not recognise themselves in the global education pursuit.
"The new partnership in Ghana which is intended to be expanded to cover the continent of Africa is to respond to the new colonisation of minds of the African student to compete in the Global village.
"Governments of the African continent have all spoken loudly about structural change in their economic fortunes but appear helpless and vulnerable as they continue to promote large-scale importation of goods, even agricultural produce into their various countries – thus promoting employment in the Western world and increasing the rate of unemployment on the continent of Africa and other parts of the world," it added.
Demands
The document said the partnership was to respond favourably to the demands of quality and practical education that would make their students ready for the job market worldwide, adding that the specialised offerings would be a source of truly innovative and creative training and development of the capabilities of students to equip them with the skills – and thus make them capable of thinking outside the box; so that at the end of their chosen career path they would become advocates of the university across Africa and the world at large.
"Our lecturers and trainers are taken through rigorous mentoring and coaching to enable them to respond to the contemporary demands of the various subjects chosen for our students and to demonstrate the quality of knowledge, leadership, understanding and skills at all levels during their tenure at the UCC site location, which will be based in Tema to support students and help them achieve their goals," it emphasised.