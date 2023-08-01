Game Park launches operations

The Game Park Limited, a new lottery company, has launched its operations in the country after securing a 10-year renewable contract from the National Lottery Authority.

The unveiling was done with a maiden draw of its first PICK 4 GAMES at the Blackstar Draw Studio located in Accra.

In his opening remarks, the Executive Director of the Game Park Limited, Mimi Bright, indicated that the company had been able to fulfil the requirement for licence and had since been preparing to put together the world-class platform which would give players the best lottery experience in Ghana.

“Within the same 90-day period, we have been able to put together a world class draw studio.

For us at the Game Park Limited, the integrity of our processes is an important selling point of the company, we have signed off with the regulator the highest standard operation procedure which we intend to follow to the core,” she added.

Mimi Bright also assured Ghanaians that the company would uphold the highest form of integrity to secure the needed trust in the products the company intended to roll out.

The Head of Operations at the NLA, Andrew Tua, on his part, expressed confidence in the Gama Park Limited’s ability to provide products based on integrity of the game.

He noted that it had been a fruitful venture to license the Game Park Limited to operate lotto in Ghana and that patrons would be excited with the games the company, in collaboration with the NLA, would be bringing on board.

The Director of Legal at the NLA, Afumwaa Bruce, stressed that the authority would ensure that the collaboration with the Game Park Limited inured to the benefit of both.

She encouraged people to play Game Park’s PICK 4 Games.