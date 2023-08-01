Businessman made ‘Sanaa Hen’ of Oguaa Traditional Council

Timothy Gobah Aug - 01 - 2023 , 13:51

A 49-year-old Alumni of Adisadel College, Arthur Kweku Ackah-Yensu, has been bestowed with the prestigious role of Royal Treasurer (Sanaa hen) of the Oguaa Traditional Area.

The coronation ceremony, witnessed by esteemed dignitaries, including the Omanhene and Nananom of the Oguaa Traditional area, Supreme Court Justice Barbra Ackah-Yensu, Chief Director of the Ministry of Defence, Dr Evans Dzikum and many others, was a grand affair held in Cape Coast.

Now known by his stool name, Nana Kweku Yensu I, the newly installed Sanaa took part in the swearing-in ceremony, along with other significant rituals, during the grand Durbar of chiefs.

His predecessor, Nana Kofi Obiri Egyir II, was a prominent member of the Council of State and a successful entrepreneur until his passing four years ago.

Gratitude

In a brief interview with journalists, Nana Kweku-Yensu expressed gratitude to the people of Oguaman for bestowing such an honour upon him.

He pledged to utilise his abilities to support the Traditional Council in bringing prosperity and development to the people of Oguaa.

This appointment marks an important milestone in Nana Kweku-Yensu's personal and professional journey, and his willingness to serve his community showcases his dedication to the well-being of Oguaa.

With his passion and commitment, it is evident that Nana Kweku-Yensu will make significant contributions in his role as Royal Treasurer, fostering growth, and uplifting the people of Oguaa.