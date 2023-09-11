Ga Manye funeral: Shops in Accra Central Business District to close

Vincent Amenuveve Sep - 11 - 2023 , 06:19

The offices and shops in the Central Business District of Accra are expected to close for three days to make way for the final funeral rights of the late Ga Manye, the Paramount Queen of Ga State, Naa Dedei Omaedru III.

“From Friday, October 27 to Sunday, October 29, we expect all shops and offices in the Central Business District to be closed until after Sunday.

We expect people to drape their houses or businesses with black and red, including the markets, because we are mourning together so we will all be in red and black,” the Chief of Staff at the Office of the Ga Mantse, Justice Naa Yarley Adjei Amoah, told the Daily Graphic in an interview.

“We respectfully ask all our mourners and sympathisers to cooperate with us so that everything will go on smoothly without any hitches,” Justice Amoah further urged.

She said the various markets in the Ga paramountcy must drape all their surroundings in black and red because “we are mourning together, it's not just the palace so we are respectfully calling on all to cooperate with us in this time of grief,” she said.

Funeral activities

Justice Amoah, who is also the Secretary to the Central Funeral Planning Committee, said a committee had drawn up a comprehensive programme for the funeral.

She said the funeral rites would start earnestly from Sunday, October 15, this year.

“From that time, we are expecting complete solemnity in the Ga State.

There would be no other funerals in the State until after October 31, 2023,” she reiterated.

Justice Amoah further explained that from Monday, October 23, this year the chiefs would be receiving both local and international visitors and mourners from places such as Aneho in Togo, Benin and Nigeria.

Lying in state

On Thursday, October 26, the remains of the queen would be prepared to lie in state.

On Friday, October 27, the body will be brought to the Ga Traditional Council where a pre-burial service would be held.

On Saturday, October 28 at 8 a.m. there would be a burial and funeral ceremony at the Ga Traditional Council.

On Sunday, October 29, there will be a thanksgiving service at the Holy Trinity Anglican Cathedral in Accra.

High profile personalities, chiefs and people from all walks of life continue to sign the book of condolence opened in honour of Manye Omaedru III.

Last Friday, a delegation from the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya Na Abukari II, as well as waste management company, Zoomlion, were there to commiserate with the Ga State.