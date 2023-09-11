KsTU received accreditation for 16 programmes

Joshua Bediako Koomson Sep - 11 - 2023 , 06:15

The management of Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has explained that it has received accreditation for 16 out of the programmes that are without accreditation as of 2021.

It said obtaining accreditation for 16 other programmes was at various stages of the accreditation process.

The management further explained that the accreditation process could take between six months and one year, and that accredited programmes took three to five years to expire, depending on the type of programme.

“KsTU wants to assure its students, potential students and the general public that its programmes are being run on the highest standards required by the Ghana Tertiary Commission (GTEC) and the Commission for Technical and Vocational Education and Training (CTVET),” a statement signed by the acting Public Relations Officer of the university, Joshua Appiah, said statement.

The statement was in response to the sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament in Sunyani in the Bono Region last Monday to consider the 2021 Auditor General’s Report.

The proceedings of the committee were carried in the Daily Graphic titled "KsTU runs 32 unaccredited programmes — Report.”

Press statement

According to KsTU, the headline was misleading since it did not reflect the current situation of accreditation at the university.

Further, the statement said the Auditor General's Report was written in 2021 but the headline did not indicate same.

Unaccredited programmes

During the sitting, the committee said institutions running unaccredited programmes was an issue that affected students negatively when they later applied to pursue higher programmes at other universities.

Context

The Chairman of the PAC, Dr James Klutse Avedzi, said the committee would invite the GTEC and the universities to find a solution to problems related to the delay in renewing or granting accreditation.

“There is the need to bring the two bodies together to look at where the problem is and how we can address it, so we don’t examine students on courses and programmes that don’t have accreditation,” he said.