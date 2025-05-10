Foreign Affairs Minister launches passport delivery reform, promises 15-day turnaround

Jemima Okang Addae May - 10 - 2025 , 12:18 2 minutes read

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has unveiled a new passport delivery system that will allow Ghanaians to receive their passports within 15 days, as part of a broader set of reforms to improve access and eliminate bureaucratic hurdles in the application process.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Ablakwa said the Ministry is committed to ensuring efficiency and transparency in passport service delivery.

"Ghanaian passport applicants are no longer required to go back to the passport application center to collect their passports. We have introduced courier services making sure that passports are delivered to the comfort of the homes and offices of applicants,” he announced.

The new system is anchored on President John Mahama’s 24-hour economy vision. As such, the passport office is now operating on a 24-hour basis to fast-track processing and service delivery.

In addition to courier delivery, he said the Ministry has introduced electronic tracking (e-tracking), allowing applicants to monitor the progress of their applications from submission to final delivery. This, Mr. Ablakwa said, is meant to improve transparency and reduce opportunities for corruption.

“We are determined to eliminate bottlenecks and end the exploitation of citizens by middlemen who have thrived on the frustrations and delays caused by our old systems,” he said.

He further revealed that the Ministry has set a target to ensure that all ordinary passport applications are delivered to the end user within 15 days.

For applicants with urgent needs, he noted that the Ministry is amending the Fees and Charges Act to introduce a 24-hour passport delivery option. This will cater to medical, academic, and other emergencies, provided the appropriate fees are paid. “This is the surest way to end the unfortunate middleman phenomenon,” Mr. Ablakwa said.

According to the Minister, the reforms were prompted by his visit to the passport office during his first week in office. He expressed shock upon discovering over 70,000 uncollected passports. “People have just given up,” he said. “The system was too cumbersome and frustrating. We believe that, with the new reforms, we will end that situation and passports can be delivered smoothly.”