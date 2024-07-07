Featured

Florence Maame Hagan becomes first female District Governor for Rotary International District 9104

Kweku Zurek Jul - 07 - 2024 , 08:00

Madam Florence Maame Christiana Hagan has been officially inaugurated as the new District Governor (DG) of Rotary International District 9104, succeeding Past District Governor David Osei Amankwah Jnr.

Advertisement

The inauguration ceremony held yesterday at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra made Madam Hagan the first female DG of District 9104, which gained its district status on July 1, 2023.

DG Hagan, a distinguished Rotarian with over two decades of dedicated service, has made notable contributions to the Rotary Club of Accra-East and the wider Rotary community. Her journey with Rotary began in November 1999, under the mentorship of Past President (PP) Edwin Sam.

Throughout her tenure, DG Hagan has held various key leadership positions, including President, Secretary, and Director of multiple service avenues. Her commitment and excellence have earned her recognition as Rotarian of the Year twice.

During the ceremony, DG Hagan outlined her vision for the coming year, emphasizing the importance of high ethical standards and long-term impact. "Our goal is to make a lasting difference in our communities and beyond, through meaningful actions and collaborations," she stated. Her leadership aims to align with Rotary International’s theme for the year, "The Magic of Rotary."

Under DG Hagan's leadership, District 9104 aims to continue its impactful service projects that address critical areas such as education, environmental sustainability, water and sanitation, and youth development. Highlights of the district's achievements include the successful launch of "Rotary Greens Ghana," a tree-planting initiative, and the Solar Vaccine Shelter Project, which provides essential vaccine storage solutions in remote communities.

District 9104, comprising 66 Rotary clubs and 50 Rotaract clubs with over 3,000 members, is set to expand its membership by 200 and form five new clubs in the upcoming year.

The district will also focus on empowering young girls, enhancing mental health awareness, and continuing the fight against polio.

DG Hagan’s professional background includes over 30 years of experience in legal practice and her role as the managing partner of Hagan Law Company. She is a member of the Ghana Bar Association, Ghana Arbitration Centre, and the African Women Lawyers Association (AWLA).

The ceremony at Labadi Beach Hotel was attended by guests, Rotarians, and partners, who celebrated the accomplishments of Past District Governor David Osei Amankwah Jnr and welcomed the new era of leadership and service under DG Hagan.

About Rotary International District 9104

Rotary International District 9104 is part of a global network of Rotary clubs dedicated to providing humanitarian service and advancing goodwill. The district, which includes clubs from Ghana, focuses on key areas such as peacebuilding, disease prevention, literacy, water sanitation, economic development, and maternal and child health.