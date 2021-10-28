5 reasons why the Ghana Immigration is disqualifying applicants

Some applicants in the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) recruitment exercise are being disqualified for imputing false data during the first stage of the exercise (online application).
According to the GIS In-charge of Intelligence, Chief Superintendent Alfred Fiifi Ocran, when it is detected that an applicant imputed false data, he/she is immediately disqualified from the recruitment process.
Speaking on the sidelines of the recruitment in Kumasi, Chief Superintendent Ocran said the physical characteristics of the applicants were being verified during the physical screening process.
"That is why we are here to do the physical checking. So, those who have manipulated the system by imputing wrong information, when we check, we take you out," Chief Superintendent Ocran said in a television interview with Joy News monitored by Graphic Online.
"The moment we disqualify you the system closes your page automatically".
He said male applicants who possess piercings, as well as females with multiple piercings, were also disqualified.
He added: "There should be no piercing for males, that one will automatically disqualify you because it is part of the standards that were set. For females, there should be one piercing, if it is more than one, you would be disqualified.
"With tattoos, visibly we will disqualify you, both male and female because it is part of the basic standards".
He also stated that excessive stretch marks, scars and surgical scars would also disqualify an applicant from the exercise.
The third stage of the screening exercise (aptitude test) has also been scheduled for Saturday.
Five reasons why the Immigration is disqualifying applicants
Height
Minimum 1m73cm for male
Minimum 1m63cm for female
Piercings
No piercings for male
1 piercing for female
No tattoos
No excessive stretch marks
No scars
No surgical scars