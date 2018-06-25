Five illegal miners including a Chinese national arrested by Operation Vanguard

Five illegal miners who defied the ban on small-scale mining have been arrested by the Joint Taskforce of Operation Vanguard at Amansie West and Amenfi West districts of Ashanti and Western regions
The 52-year-old Chinese national, identified as Li Wenjeen was arrested at Kwakukrom near Apawa in the Amansie West District by the Ashanti Forward Operating Base (FOB) on Friday, June 22, 2018, a statement issued by Squadron Leader Robison Omane-Agyei, who speaks for Operation Vanguard said.
Li was engaged in illegal mining with some Ghanaian collaborators who bolted on seeing the patrol team. The patrol team gave them a chase and arrested Li. (PICTURED BELOW)
The Team immobilized three excavators. The FOB further immobilized four washing plants, 10
The suspect and items seized have been handed over to the Bekwai Police for further investigations and possible prosecution.
On
Four persons suspected to be engaging in
The suspects and items seized were handed over to the Asankragwa Police.
In the Central Region, the FOB Central also conducted operations in illegal mining sites within the Upper Denkyira West and Twifo/Heman/Lower Denkyira District Districts on Friday 21 June 2018.
The team seized two excavators and immobilized 13
The Eastern FOB conducted operations in the Kwabibirem and Atiwa Districts on June 22 and 23 respectively. The Team immobilized two excavators, two washing plants, four water pumping machines, seized three excavator batteries and other mining equipment.
A statement issued by Operation Vanguard said they were continuing with the operations within the week and warned illegal miners to desist from the act.