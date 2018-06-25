38-year old woman murders husband, sets body ablaze

A 38- year- old woman, Madam Adwoah Mansah, is in the grips of the Bechem Police for allegedly murdering her husband and setting his body ablaze.
The incident happened at Asuboe, near Techimantia, in the Tano South Municipality of the Brong-Ahafor Region.
The suspect is said to have murdered her husband, 45-year old Kwaku Adusa, after a misunderstanding.
The body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Bechem Government Hospital mortuary, pending autopsy.
Addressing the media on Monday, the Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, said on Wednesday June 20,2018, one Peter Frimpong, a brother of the deceased reported to the police that his brother had been murdered by his wife.
According to him, Mansah stabbed her husband with a cutlass and a club over a slight misunderstanding.
Chief Inspector Oppong said the woman after the act parked firewood on the deceased’s body and set him on fire.