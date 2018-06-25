FDA warns of fake Coartem and Zentel tablets

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has issued an alert on the circulation of counterfeit malaria and dewormer drugs on the market.
The drugs, Coartem 20/120 and Zentel tablets are said to be circulating in the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.
A statement issued and signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the FDA, Mrs Delese A. Darko, said the drugs were detected through the FDA’s market surveillance activity of sampling and testing of medicines.
According to the FDA, the fake Zentel tablets has a NAFDAC registration number and an Arabic writing on the pack.