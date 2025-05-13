Featured

Man, 36, jailed 10 years for impregnating 15-year-old daughter

GNA May - 13 - 2025 , 07:00 3 minutes read

The Circuit Court at Tokor in the Ketu South Municipality, presided over by Joseph Ofosu Behome, has sentenced a 36-year-old father to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour for impregnating his daughter.

The convict, Kofitse Zigah, an electrician residing at Adoteykope, a suburb of Aflao, defiled his 15-year-old daughter on two occasions, resulting in the pregnancy.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and was jailed accordingly. Police Inspector Albert Kombor, prosecuting, narrated to the court that the complainant, Miss Faustina Elikplim Korwu, who is the Assembly member for Avoeme West Electoral Area, on May 1, 2025, led the victim to complain to the Aflao Police Station, which led to the convict’s arrest.

He said one evening in February, this year, the victim consumed a non-alcoholic beverage, which the convict gave to her, while observing his birthday, and dozed off moments later.

The Prosecutor said the victim, after waking up, found a dried whitish fluid substance on her lap and in her pants, which she showed to the convict, who declined to make any comment.

Inspector Kombor further said on April 15, 2025, the convict celebrated the victim’s birthday and once more, gave her a soft drink suspected to be laced with a sedative, after which he again took the victim into the bedroom and had sexual intercourse with her. He said later in the month, the victim experienced tiredness and a headache and informed the convict about the development.

Inspector Kombor said on May 1, 2025, the convict sent the victim on an errand, when the complainant chanced on her and, upon questioning her, the victim narrated her ordeal, for which the case was reported to the police.

The Prosecutor said that after the report was made, the Police issued the complainant with a medical form, which was taken to Ketu South Municipal Hospital, and the returned report revealed that the victim was 15 weeks, 4 days pregnant.

The convict pleaded guilty simpliciter when he was first arraigned before the court on Monday, May 5, 2025, and was given the jail term during his second appearance in court.

Reacting to the sentence, the complainant, Miss Korwu said she was pleased with the swift delivery of justice and said though she expected the convict to have gotten a longer jail term, the presiding judge might have considered his complete admission of guilt and his health status saying, “the man didn’t look healthy to me.”

Per the Criminal Code, 1960 (ACT 29), a person convicted of having sexual intercourse with a child under age 16, with or without his or her consent, shall be imprisoned for a minimum of seven years and a maximum of 25 years.