Esther Cobbah named Woman of the Year at GOWA

BY: GraphicOnline
Madam Esther Cobbah (left) with the CEO of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the event, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum.

Ace Corporate Communication strategist, Madam Esther Cobbah emerged the ultimate winner (Woman of the Wear) at the fifth edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women's Award (GOWA) held on Saturday at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

Her excellence in corporate communications spanning decades stirred organizers of the prestigious award to best the flagship honour on her.

The flagship winner's initiatives are credited for the influx of foreign investors to Ghana for Oil exploration; giving the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation the base seismic data for the discovery of oil in 2007.

She was also the first corporate woman to develop a communication strategy for the benefits of LPG gas, helping to move Ghanaians from the use of charcoal stoves. Through that initiative, she developed KLEEKCOOK Stoves which use gas instead of charcoal.

She holds degrees from the University of Ghana, Legon and Cornell University. With over 30 years of experience in the communication field, Madam Cobbah is also the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Communications Africa Ltd (Stratcomm Africa), a communication and reputation management agency based in Ghana, which has served over 150 local and international clients.

In an address after receiving the award, Madam Cobbah expressed appreciation to the organizers for the recognition and honour.

The CEO of ASKOF Productions, the organizers of the event, Mrs Afua Asantewaa Aduonum commended all the nominees for the positive roles they are playing in their communities.

She touched on how the journey had been tough, but her team's resilience and support from sponsors had sustained the event.

The night saw great musical performances from iconic gospel trio-Daughters of Glorious Jesus, Mr Drew and Akatakyie.

The award scheme seeks to reward women who are impacting lives positively in their communities with projects and programs. It received sponsorship from Tasty Tom with support from; Twellium Industrial Limited, Care Front Travel and Tours, Perfect Finishing Stainless Steel Company, Ike City Group, Tang Palace Hotel, Floral Tissue, Top Choko and Sunlight, fortune rice, chartma herbal clinic, Eye360 Security and Frytol.

Below is the entire list of winners at the GOWA;

Outstanding Woman Beauty Pageant - Miss Galaxy Ghana

Outstanding Woman NGO - Najel Foundation

Outstanding Women Network - SSNIT Ladies Club

Outstanding Woman Model - Harriet Sedina Alubankudi

Outstanding Woman in Sports - Evelyn Badu

Outstanding Woman Sports Journalist - Abigail Sena Sosu

Outstanding Woman in Education - Selina Agyei

Outstanding Woman Beautician - Glitz Galleria

Outstanding Woman in Agribusiness - Yaa Amekudzi

Outstanding Woman in Film - Jessica Williams

Outstanding Woman Fashion Designer - Nateki Couture

Outstanding Woman Young Entrepreneur - Nana Ama Agyeiwaa

Outstanding Woman Young TV personality - Maxbel Coleman

Outstanding Woman Advocate - Dr. Hannah-Lisa Tetteh

Outstanding Woman Innovation/Invention - Felikah Mahama

Outstanding Woman Radio personality - Abena Pokua Ahwenee

Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur - Alice Nartey

Outstanding Woman in Health - Louisa A. Satekla

Outstanding Woman in Music - Rose Adjei

Shero of the year - Etwereso Hemaa

Outstanding Woman Beauty Queen - Engracia Afua Mofuman

Outstanding Woman TV personality - Maame Afia Pinamang

Woman of the year - Madam Esther Cobbah

Hero of the year - Notse Professor Nii Nortey Owuo IV