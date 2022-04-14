Employment minister urges MMDAs to support start-up businesses

The Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, has called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) to support start-up Small and Medium Scale businesses, especially in the area of citing their shops and containers.
The Minister also urged training institutions and organizations to involve assembly members and the MMDAs in their activities in order to leverage the opportunities available.
The Minister made the remarks on Friday, April 8, 2022, when he closed a three-day training programme organized by GIZ for some 18 participants in ice-cream and yoghurt making at the Ghanaian German Centre for Jobs Migration and Reintegration in Accra.
Local ingredients
Mr Baffour Awuah entreated the trainees to put the knowledge acquired from the training to proper use by investing their time and energy into their start-up businesses.
He urged the trainees to resort to the use of local and sugar-free ingredients in making their products, especially in an era where people have become health conscious and the patronage of sugary products is diminishing.
The Minister seized the opportunity to thank the GIZ and the European Union for the renovation of some Public Employment Centres (PEC) across the country.
He revealed that other Public Employment will be renovated with the upcoming World Bank Jobs and Skills Project to make the PECs very responsive.
Mr. Kinsley Broni, a Consultant from Kingsplan Links Ghana Limited assured the minister that his firm would provide start-up equipment and ingredients to all the trainees to set them up in business.
On his part, the Senior National Programmes coordinator of the PME at GIZ, David Tete Yaw Mensah, said his outfit would monitor and continue to guide the trainees to reap the full benefits of the training.